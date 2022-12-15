2023: Atiku pledges access to education for every Nigerian child

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has pledged to ensure that every Nigerian child has access to education if voted into power in 2023. Atiku made the pledge yesterday in a goodwill message at the Annual General Meeting /Conference of the Association of Nigerian Universities Professional Administrators (ANUPA) 2022. The former Vice President, represented by the former Ambassador to Canada and Mexico, Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher, sympathised with the association and the parents of all students for the “avoidable incalculable harm” that has been done to the education sector by the APC administration and promised to change the trend. He said: “When you compare the PDP years and the intervening APC interregnum from 2015- to date, it is clear that the APC doctrine about education is suspect and tan- tamount to saying education is a sin.

“How can one explain the fact that Nigeria has the largest number of children out of school in the world? “Even Taliban-controlled Afghanistan has only 3.7 million children out of school while Nigeria has 20 million precious Nigerian children who are willfully denied school enrollment by a civilian administration. “In my view and that of the PDP, basic education is a human right. No Nigerian child will be left behind when I become President next year.”

