2023: Atiku plots blueprint to bridge poverty gap, implement Oronsaye report

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has reiterated his resolve to fix the ravaging insecurity, economy and unite Nigerians if elected president. Speaking at an interactive section with the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) in Lagos, Atiku said he had a fivepoint policy programme that would unite the country and eqreturn to the pact of growth. The former vice president said his government will restructure Nigeria to ensure the devolution of power and resource control to states.

He said: “Before we launched our presidential campaign bid, as very typical of me, I had sat down to analyse the challenges facing our country and came up with a five-point policy programme, which captured the fact that the unity of our country has been threatened. “So, I said we need to restore the unity of our country and give each and every part of this country a sense of belonging in our federation. “From unity, I moved to the issue of insecurity, we need to secure our country fast. “There is no geo-political zone in this country that has no security or insecurity challenge. In every zone in this country, there are no exceptions. “Thirdly, I move to the is sue of the economy, it is only when you have a united country, where you have peace then you begin to think about the economy.

“And the economy is such a very verse area, youth unemployment, inflation and so many things in our economy. “And then, of course, I moved to restructuring, anybody who has followed up my political career will know that I started advocating for restructuring since we were in office. “When it was very unpopular, particularly in our own constituency, the northern part of this country, I still went ahead because it is something that I believe will bring more unity to this country and give every part of this country the opportunity to develop at its pace and its own resources.”

“Then I moved on to the issue of education, which is too dared to my mind because of my belief in education. It is so important in our entire endeavour. “All these things we are talking about, we will not be able to achieve everything without education. “So, basically, education should be the number one agenda and all of us would not have been in this hall if we are not educated.”

 

