2023: Atiku promises Ekiti rapid devt if elected

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former vice president Atiku Abubakar, has promised speedy development that would cut across youths and women extensively if voted to power in the February 25 general election in Nigeria. Atiku spoke yesterday in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, at a mega campaign rally of the PDP where the former governor of the state Ayodele Fayose and his loyalists were absent. The PDP candidate accused some “enemies within the party” of plans to sabotage the campaign rally.

“Some enemy within the party planned to cripple party consultation in Ado- Ekiti, they said we are not going to see anybody in Ekiti, they didn’t stop at that, they caused artificial petrol scarcity,” Atiku stated. “If you vote PDP into power, we will make you happy in Ekiti State. We will provide everything you want. “All the roads that connect you to other states will be constructed. You have more educated people, we will develop your human capital development, utilise your human resources God has given you, young people the will to have sources of income.

I have said I will set aside $10 billion as a capital loan for youths to achieve a life line.” Earlier in the day commuters in the Ado-Ekiti metropolis were stranded over lack of commercial vehicles on the road. Among the PDP chieftains at the rally were Atiku’s running mate and Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa; Senator Dino Melaye; the Senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, Mrs Biodun Olujimi; Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel; PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu; Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal; former governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola and former Vice President Nnamadi Sambo among others.

They charged the Ekiti electorate and PDP supporters on the collection of their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) urging them to use them to: “Send the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) packing in next month’s general election.” Okowa appreciated the Ekiti PDP leaders and members on their strength “despite the odds.” “This is an assurance that Ekiti will deliver PDP, we have seen that Ekiti youths and women are crucially working for the PDP electoral success on February 25,” he said. The National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu who regretted lack of good roads in Ekiti lamented how the roads “done by the PDP were not maintained”.

