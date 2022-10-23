2023: Atiku promises state police, devolution of power

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has promised to cede more powers to the state governments, if elected president, including the power to create and manage their own local police.

The candidate would also on Tuesday, begin tour of states with high incidents of flooding across all geo-political zones in the country.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Mr. Peter Obi, had earlier called on other presidential candidates, to suspend their campaigns and tour and give succour to victims affected by flooding in the country.

Atiku, who addressed a mammoth crowd at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, Edo State in continuation of the PDP presidential campaign rally yesterday, said his administration would tackle the security challenges facing Nigeria.

“Whatever it is going to take us to do it, we are going to restore security in this country so that you can travel day and night; so that you can go to your farms; so that you can go to anywhere secured.

“We will put more policemen on the streets. We will equip them; we will fortify them, and since we have promised to devolve more powers to the states and local governments, you can also have your own local police. We shall make sure your local police don’t harass you,” he stated.

The PDP candidate also promised to give every part of the country a sense of belonging, and assured Nigerians that no region would be excluded in his government.

He told the people of Edo State that he would rehabilitate all federal roads linking the state with other parts of the country and make them motorable.

“What is most important in a large country like Nigeria is to make sure that we have an efficient rail system.

“We will and we shall together with the private sector, make sure that we have rails established across this country, so that you can move freely, as well as also your goods and services across the country,” Atiku stated.

He regretted the sorry state of the country, particularly the state of the economy and education, which he said, were destroyed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government, and promised to reverse the trend if elected.

The planned tour of states affected by floods, according to statement by Atiku’s Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, will be kicked off from Bayelsa State.

Several homes in the state, including the country home of former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, have reportedly been flooded, leading to refuge crisis.

The statement noted that, “the tours to states ravaged by flooding become incumbent in view of the trauma that the incidents have caused its victims.

“Consequently, the tours will provide the presidential candidate the opportunity to have an on-sight impact assessment of these flooding incidents and give him a veritable window to input those ecological concerns in his policy documents.”

The PDP candidate had or before now, supported flood victims in Jigawa, Yobe and Kano states.

Meanwhile, the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, yesterday assured the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023 Presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of his support; even as he wished him well in his bid to fulfil his campaign promises made to rescue Nigeria.

The Benin Monarch stated this when he received Atiku and his campaign team in Benin City, and said he has been following the presidential candidate’s statements and assurances.

“Your Excellency, we have been following your statements and assurances, we pray to God Almighty and our ancestors that you have good health, wisdom to bring it to fruition, should you be the chosen one to lead this country. We have you in our prayers, no doubts, we will keep on praying to God Almighty to select who will lead this country. I do not see reasons why we should doubt anyone of you,” the Oba of Benin said.

The Oba of Benin further said “We thank our ancestors for finally making this visit possible. Your excellence, this is not your first time here. Here is a home away from home for you. I want to thank the vice presidential candidate for finding time to accompany you here.

Atiku, on his part, said the Oba of Benin, as one of the foremost royal fathers in Nigeria, has a lot to contribute to the smooth transition of the next democratic government because “you can ensure the security, peaceful conduct of all political activities in the state and elsewhere.

“You preside over a very ancient and historical kingdom. There is no way we can come to Edo State without paying a courtesy call. Therefore, let me thank you on behalf of members in this delegation for granting us an audience and we also seek your prayers for peaceful transition in our country, unity, peace and prosperity of our country.” he said.

