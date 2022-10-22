News

2023: Atiku promises state police, devolution of power

*Begins tour of flooded states

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has promised to cede more powers to state governments, if elected president, including the power to create and manage their own local police.

The candidate will also on Tuesday, begin tour of states with high incidents of flooding across all geo-political zones in the country.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi had earlier called on other presidential candidates, to suspend their campaigns and tour and give succour to victims affected by flooding in the country.

Atiku, who addressed a mammoth crowd at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, Edo State in continuation of the PDP presidential campaign rally on Saturday, said his administration would tackle the security challenges facing Nigeria.

“Whatever it is going to take us to do it, we are going to restore security in this country so that you can travel day and night; so that you can go to your farms; so that you can go to anywhere secured.

“We will put more policemen on the streets. We will equip them; we will fortify them, and since we have promised to devolve more powers to the states and local governments, you can also have your own local police. We shall make sure your local police don’t harass you,” he stated.

 

 

