2023: Atiku promises to unite South West PDP

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 presidential poll Atiku Abubakar has promised to unite South West leaders of the party. The former Vice President made the promise in Ibadan yesterday. According to him, electoral reform has helped parties get rid of ballot box snatchers. Governor Seyi Makinde told him to ensure the restructuring of the country if elected. Makinde said: “Our candidate is a unifier. We want to restructure Nigeria. Our candidate has moved for a government of national unity. The APC has left us badly divided. If we must unify Nigeria as our candidate has said, we must unify the PDP first. We must do what is right to bring inclusivity. We have the right candidate that can bring unity.”

 

