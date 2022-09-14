2023: Atiku promises to unite SW PDP chieftains to win the zone

…as Makinde asks Ayu to resign as National Chairman in interest of fair play, unity

For the sake of winning the 2023 general elections and chase the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) out of Aso Rock, many of the warring chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South West, Wednesday converged on Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, and pledged their unalloyed support for the party’s presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his Vice, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State.

The chieftains, as well as, their loyalists, who converged on the Ogunlesi Hall of the University College Hospital, Ibadan, and welcomed the former Vice President to Ibadan included: the host Governor Seyi Makinde and his deputy, Barrister Bayo Lawal; the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, who was represented by Ambassador Umar Alli Damagun; the South West Deputy National Chairman (Hon. Taofeek Arapaja); South West Chairman, Soji Adagunodo; former South West Chairman Eddy Oyefeso, former Osun state governor Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola; former Ekiti State governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, former Ondo State governor Dr. Olusegun Mimiko.

Others included: the Governor-elect of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, and the gubernatorial candidates of Ogun (Ladi Adebutu); Ekiti (Bisi Kolawole); Lagos (Jide Adeniran a.k.a. Jendor ), as well as, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto who is the Chairman PDP Governors’ Forum; Senator Dino Melaye, Senator Liyel Imoke, Senator Abdul Ningi, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Senator Abiodun Olujinmi (Ekiti), Hazeem Gbolarumi, and the Oyo State House of Assembly Speaker, Hon. Debo Ogundoyin, with the State PDP Chairman Mr. Dayo Ogungbenro, among others.

While Atiku assured his supporters that the electoral reform has helped political parties to get rid of riggers who snatch ballot boxes and deny the electorate of getting their votes counted, pledging to unite all members, Governor Makinde tasked him to ensure restructuring of the country by the time he emerges president of the country next year.

Makinde said: “Our candidate is a unifier. We want to restructure Nigeria. Our candidate has moved for a government of national unity. APC has left us badly divided. If we must unify Nigeria like our candidate has said, we must unify PDP first. We must do what is right to bring inclusivity. We have the right candidate that can bring unity.”

