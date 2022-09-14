Politics

2023: Atiku promises to unite SW PDP chieftains to win the zone

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)

…as Makinde asks Ayu to resign as National Chairman in interest of fair play, unity

For the sake of winning the 2023 general elections and chase the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) out of Aso Rock, many of the warring chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South West, Wednesday converged on Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, and pledged their unalloyed support for the party’s presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his Vice, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State.

The chieftains, as well as, their loyalists, who converged on the Ogunlesi Hall of the University College Hospital, Ibadan, and welcomed the former Vice President to Ibadan included: the host Governor Seyi Makinde and his deputy, Barrister Bayo Lawal; the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, who was represented by Ambassador Umar Alli Damagun; the South West Deputy National Chairman (Hon. Taofeek Arapaja); South West Chairman, Soji Adagunodo; former South West Chairman Eddy Oyefeso, former Osun state governor Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola; former Ekiti State governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, former Ondo State governor Dr. Olusegun Mimiko.

Others included: the Governor-elect of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, and the gubernatorial candidates of Ogun (Ladi Adebutu); Ekiti (Bisi Kolawole); Lagos (Jide Adeniran a.k.a. Jendor ), as well as, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto who is the Chairman PDP Governors’ Forum; Senator Dino Melaye, Senator Liyel Imoke, Senator Abdul Ningi, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Senator Abiodun Olujinmi (Ekiti), Hazeem Gbolarumi, and the Oyo State House of Assembly Speaker, Hon. Debo Ogundoyin, with the State PDP Chairman Mr. Dayo Ogungbenro, among others.

While Atiku assured his supporters that the electoral reform has helped political parties to get rid of riggers who snatch ballot boxes and deny the electorate of getting their votes counted, pledging to unite all members, Governor Makinde tasked him to ensure restructuring of the country by the time he emerges president of the country next year.

Makinde said: “Our candidate is a unifier. We want to restructure Nigeria. Our candidate has moved for a government of national unity. APC has left us badly divided. If we must unify Nigeria like our candidate has said, we must unify PDP first. We must do what is right to bring inclusivity. We have the right candidate that can bring unity.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

Soludo disclaims 2023 posters, says he’s focused on Anambra guber

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Frontline governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the forthcoming election in Anambra State and a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has disclaimed campaign posters linking him to the 2023 presidency with former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar. A statement by Mr. Joe Anatune of the Soludo […]
Politics

Anambra guber: Obiano and the gathering storm

Posted on Author OKEY MADUFORO reports

OKEY MADUFORO reports on the campaign of calumny that appears to have taken the centre stage ahead of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State   Anambra State political terrain is unpredictable and so are the political parties and the politicians there in.   The state has never failed to prove bookmakers right in […]
Politics

Faparusi: Why I’m running for Senate in U.S.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Dr. ‘Yomi Faparusi, a Nigerian, is running for the United States Senate in the State of Tennessee. In this interview, he speaks on his senatorial aspirations and plans for Nigerians in the United States, among other issues You are a Nigerian but you are running for the United States Senate in the State of Tennessee […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica