2023: Atiku questions Tinubu’s competency

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has expressed worry over the continued miscues and gaffs of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at campaign rallies.

 

Atiku, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communications, Phrank Shaibu, advised APC to replace Tinubu so as to avoid further embarrassing scenarios. Shaibu said Tinubu’s utterances qualifies him as ‘Grand Comedian of the Federal Republic’, and not Grand Commander of the Federal Republic, which he is aspiring to become if elected president.

According to him, every time Tinubu comes out in public to make a statement or two, he has always goofed, adding: “If he is not saying that voter’s card has expiration date; he is saying that young Nigerians are tweeting on WhatsApp or that 50 million youths should be recruited into the Nigerian Army and be fed with cassava in the morning, and ‘agbado’ in the night.”

He noted Tinubu’s latest gaffe at the Lagos rally, where he told Nigerians to get their ‘APVs’ in order to vote for APC “when even primary school children know that the PVC is the only item that admits a voter into a polling unit. “Without mincing words Tinubu’s gaffes already supply comedians, skit makers, meme-makers, and TikTokers with content.

“He is a self-writing joke and will make Nigeria a bye-word for scorn among the comity of nations, which is why he shouldn’t get close to power.” Shaibu said the APC candidate’s lack of mental depth complicated by dementia occasioned by old age is the most misrecommending criterion against his presidency.

He argued that Tinubu’s extempore speeches lack coherence, logic and verve. “It is for the purpose of unmasking the real Tinubu and exposing him for who he really is, that we have challenged the APC standard bearer to an hour-long television interview,” he revealed.

 

