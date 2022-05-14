News

2023: Atiku reiterates call for devolution of power

The Peoples Democratic Party presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar, has reiterated the need for devolution of power, noting that more powers and resources must go to the states for economic survival. Speaking on Friday in Yenagoa when he came to canvass for delegates, Atiku described himself as one of the proponents of restructuring, a struggle he said he stood for while in office. He emphasized that the PDP must put its best candidate forward in order to wrest power back from the APC calling on the party to brace up and be united for the sake of Nigeria.

Atiku maintained that the PDP cannot afford to be in opposition again from 2023 because according to him the country needs a leadership that can confront the challenges bedeviling the nation’s battered image head on. He emphasised that his government would replicate the same by addressing the division brought upon the country by the APC-led federal government, adding that Nigeria must be at peace before governance can take shape.

 

