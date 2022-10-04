2023: Atiku remains healthiest presidential candidate – Aliyu

Former Governor of Niger State, Dr. Babangida Aliyu, yesterday insisted that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, remains the healthiest of all the presidential candidates.

Aliyu, who was reacting to the fitness video clip of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said a medically fit candidate needs no proof by sharing video clips on social media.

The former governor stated this while speaking in Abeokuta, Ogun State, during the declaration of support for Atiku by volunteer groups in the South West. No fewer than 20 volunteer support groups had thronged the party’s secretariat in Abeokuta to declare support for Atiku and Ladi Adebutu, the governorship candidate of the party and other candidates.

The rally was attended by former Governors Ibrahim Shekarau of Kano; Boni Haruna of Adamawa; former Acting National Chairman of the PDP, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi; Ogun PDP governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu; his running mate, Adekunle Akinlade, among other South West PDP leaders.

Aliyu, while addressing the crowd of supporters said: “I was looking through newspapers today and I saw a picture of somebody trying to prove he is healthy.

“If there is health, we don’t need to tell people that we are healthy, but we are aware that Atiku is the healthiest of the presidential candidates in this country.” He added that only Atiku can rescue Nigeria from the grips of Boko Haram, bandits and other security challenges confronting the country.

He added: “We need security; and only an Atiku presidency can reclaim our land from Boko Haram, can reclaim our land from bandits, from IPOB and all other bad people that are making our lives difficult.

“It is only an Atiku presidency that can restructure Nigeria. There must be state police so as to ensure security in the local areas, only an Atiku Abubakar presidency can do that.

“The economy is bad, there is extreme poverty in the land, therefore, members of PDP and fellow Nigerians, on that day in February, elect Atiku Abubakar because the development of any nation depends on the education of that country.”

