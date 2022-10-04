News

2023: Atiku remains healthiest presidential candidate – Aliyu

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

Former Governor of Niger State, Dr. Babangida Aliyu, yesterday insisted that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, remains the healthiest of all the presidential candidates.

Aliyu, who was reacting to the fitness video clip of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said a medically fit candidate needs no proof by sharing video clips on social media.

The former governor stated this while speaking in Abeokuta, Ogun State, during the declaration of support for Atiku by volunteer groups in the South West. No fewer than 20 volunteer support groups had thronged the party’s secretariat in Abeokuta to declare support for Atiku and Ladi Adebutu, the governorship candidate of the party and other candidates.

The rally was attended by former Governors Ibrahim Shekarau of Kano; Boni Haruna of Adamawa; former Acting National Chairman of the PDP, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi; Ogun PDP governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu; his running mate, Adekunle Akinlade, among other South West PDP leaders.

Aliyu, while addressing the crowd of supporters said: “I was looking through newspapers today and I saw a picture of somebody trying to prove he is healthy.

“If there is health, we don’t need to tell people that we are healthy, but we are aware that Atiku is the healthiest of the presidential candidates in this country.” He added that only Atiku can rescue Nigeria from the grips of Boko Haram, bandits and other security challenges confronting the country.

He added: “We need security; and only an Atiku presidency can reclaim our land from Boko Haram, can reclaim our land from bandits, from IPOB and all other bad people that are making our lives difficult.

“It is only an Atiku presidency that can restructure Nigeria. There must be state police so as to ensure security in the local areas, only an Atiku Abubakar presidency can do that.

“The economy is bad, there is extreme poverty in the land, therefore, members of PDP and fellow Nigerians, on that day in February, elect Atiku Abubakar because the development of any nation depends on the education of that country.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Plane crash: Indonesia divers search wreckage as black box hunt resumes

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Indonesian navy has released footage of divers searching through the wreckage of a passenger plane which crashed into the sea at the weekend as the hunt for its black boxes resumes. Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737 left Jakarta with 62 people on board, but vanished from the radar on its way to Borneo island […]
News

The Tal Maimon Group Services

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Tal Maimon Group is one company that does a lot and goes the extra mile to ensure that clients have a memorable experience. This company is situated in Los Angeles and a quick chat with the owner, Mr. Tal Maimon helped us to understand the inspiration behind the company, how it works, what services […]
News

Suspension: Student sues Ekiti govt, others, demands N15m damages

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

A JSS1 female student of Mary Immaculate Secondary School, Ado Ekiti, Gift Agenoisa, has sued the Ekiti State government, demanding N15 million damages for breach of fundamental rights. The student headed to court after suspension from school over alleged indiscipline and assault on teachers by her parents. In a suit number HAD/01/ CR/2021 and sworn […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica