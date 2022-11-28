2023: Atiku remains the most detribalised candidate amongst all, says Mu’azu 

Former Governor of Bauchi State and former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Adamu Mu’azu has described the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku as the most detribalised candidate amongst all the candidates.

He also said Atiku is one of the greatest and most tolerant Muslims he has also known.

Mu’azu stated this on Monday during the inauguration of the North Central Executives, State Coordinators, and Commissioning of the North Central Zonal Secretariat of Project 60:23 for Atiku-Okowa in Jos, Plateau State.

“Atiku is my friend, brother, and colleague and he is the best amongst all candidates, he is physically and mentally capable, he has the experience to be the President, he has served for eight years as the Vice President of Nigeria, and ran the country very well. I want to assure you if you want Nigeria to stand as strong and united, then you must vote for Atiku Abubakar”.

