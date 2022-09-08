News Top Stories

2023: Atiku set for war against corruption, Diaspora voting reforms –Spokesman

The newly-appointed spokesman, for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Mr Charles Aniagwu, yesterdayfiredthe first shot when he said his principal, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is not distracted by the internal wrangling within the party, but has started to work on bills to fight corruption.

He said Atiku is seriously worried hence he is in a hurry to assume office to fix the decadence in Nigeria as he is set pursue reforms to ensure Nigerians in the Diaspora are involved in the voting process of the country by 2027. Addressing journalists in Asaba, Aniagwumaintained that neither Atiku nor his running mate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, would be entangled by campaign of calumny from detractors, hinting that a number of bills to address corruption and devolution of power were already at advanced stages. According to him, “Atiku will not lose sight of his intention to campaign to be the next president of Nigeria.” He has realised that Buhari did not deliver on the goods they promised in 2015: “Those who lied to us years ago cannot be given the right to do the same in 2023.”

“Atiku is not aspiring just because he wants to occupy the position of the president but because he has seen that our people are going through trouble times, as a man who has been able to understand that there is a need to give back to a country that has given him so much. “He is worried over mass migration of professionals in Nigeria in search of greener pastures, hence has vowed as a business mogul to restore hope so that the professionals will find their ways back home.” “When he is on board, he promises to enhance quality of education that graduates are worth the level of qualification by the degrees.

“Every tribe would have their fair share in the Atiku/ Okowa administration. No other candidate has his plans codified in a book, ‘My covenant with Nigeria’ to order solutions to address manychallengesof thecountry.” He rebuffed the notions that former president Olusegun Obasanjo has denounced his support for Atiku, recalling how he chose Atiku in 1999 as his vice-president against all odds, maintaining that PDP is optimistic that Obasanjo will support Atiku in 2023.

 

