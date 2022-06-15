2023: Atiku set to announce running mate

…as Wike mobilises regional support

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

As the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, prepares to unveil his running mate, indications have emerged that the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, is mobilising regional support for the coveted position.

New Telegraph recalls that the Rivers governor had polled a total of 237 votes, to emerge second during the presidential primary election of the PDP, which held on Saturday, May 28.

As various stakeholders in the main opposition party intensify search for a suitable vice presidential candidate, highly-placed sources hinted that regional support for Wike’s emergence, which include individuals and groups, had continued to mount.

It was learnt that apart from the Rivers governor, pressure is also on the PDP presidential candidate to pick the Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, as his deputy.

One of the sources, who spoke in confidence, said: “I can tell you authoritatively that regional pressure for the emergence of Governor Nyesom Wike as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s running mate on the ticket of the PDP, is swelling.

“You recall that complained about the decision to allow his Sokoto State counterpart, Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal, to make a second speech at the convention, wherein the latter did not only announce his stepping down for the Wazirin Adamawa, but directed his supporters/delegates’ to vote along that line.

“There were concerns that arising from that action, the second runner-up may approach a court of law for possible redress.”

A diaspora group, Iwhnurohna Monitoring Group (IMG), had drummed support for the Rivers governor, insisting that an Atiku/Wike ticket will result in victory at the 2023 presidential poll.

IMG is a sociocultural group of Iwhnurohna indigenes of the Niger Delta, whose members are resident in North America and Europe.

There were also moves by the PDP caucus in the House of Representatives, to adopt Wike as their preferred vice presidential candidate.

