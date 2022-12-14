2023: Atiku slams Tinubu over Chatham House outing, attack on media

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 presidential poll, Atiku Abubakar, has apologised to Nigerians on behalf of his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Bola Tinubu over what he described as “a disgraceful outing at the Chatham House”. Accordingtohim, theouting has further exposed his mental alertness of Tinubu ahead of the presidential race. Spokesman of his campaigncouncilandDeltaState Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu said in Asaba yesterday Tinubu insulted the sensibility, national interest and unity in diversity of Nigerians before the global world at Chatham House.

He said: “I want to on behalf of my principal, the 2023 presidential candidate of the PDP Atiku Abubakar, apologise to theinternational community for the woeful performance of the presidential candidate of APC, BolaTinubu, nottothinkthat is the way we are in Nigeria. “It was a disgrace to be distributing questions instead of answering them at Chatham House.

“We are doing this so that next time, they will see the need to continue to invite Nigerians to international exams. They should not judge us by Tinubu’s woeful outing.” Aniagwu slammed the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed for attacking Atiku during one of his TV shows. He said: “Lai Mohammed doesn’t understand that he is a minister for all Nigerians. He is still living in the voodoo of 2014.

“Nigerians know that his stock in trade is propaganda. He veered off during the engagement and started attacking the PDP presidential candidate instead of staying on what he portrayed as Buhari’s achievements, even though they are not being felt by Nigerians.” He said Atiku would appear at Chatham House if invited. And in a related develop-ment, the PDP Campaign team has said Tinubu should defend himself on the allegation of attack and bullying of themediarather than resorting to diversionary tactics. Spokesperson of Atiku/ Okowa Campaign Organisation, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement yesterday, said it is a sign of culpability for Tinubu and his campaigners to attempt to play the victim just to divert public attention.

“We therefore consider this diversionary approach by the Tinubu/Shettima campaign as a very unwholesome and unacceptable assault on the very bedrock of democracy which is the right of the people to know, through a free press,” the statement added. It stated that Tinubu should explain himself to Nigerians, as well as the media which has the basic constitutional responsibility to seek information on behalf of every Nigerian.

“It is therefore, to say the least, thoughtless and incautious that the Tinubu/Shettima campaignwillabandon its responsibility of assisting its candidate to offer explanation, if he has any, ratherthan attacking media houses and demandingthesackof media practitioners for performing their professional and constitutional duties. “The action of the Tinubu/ Shettima campaign organisation further confirms that Asiwaju Tinubu lacks democratic credentials and has no business contesting for the office of the president of a country like Nigeria where citizens are in resolute intheirdemandforacredible and acceptable leader, who has no skeleton of narcotics hidden in his cupboard.

