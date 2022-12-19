2023: Atiku, Tinubu war of words uncalled for – Shekarau

Muhammad Kabir Kano The raging war of words between the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Bola Ahmad Tinubu, is uncalled for according to a former governor of Kano State, Senator Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau. Apart from being highly critical of the two presidential candidates, he also took a swipe at the former governor of Lagos State insisting that he was incapable of becoming the next president of Nigeria. Shekarau, who spoke to newsmen in Kano during a tertiary students event dubbed: “Sign Up for Atiku/ Okowa Presidential Con test”, organised by Hajiya Baraka Sani, a former Minister of Agriculture, yesterday, insisted that verbal jostling between Atiku and Tinubu was uncalled for. The former Governor of Kano State accused the media of overblowing the utterances coming from both the PDP and APC Presidential Campaign Councils. However, Mallam Shekarau insisted that the APC presidential candidate was incapable of being the next president due to his failings. “When we said the man is seriously sick or he is unstable in his activities are we wrong? Is he not a man, who while trying to describe Nigeria, said, ‘in a Niger Delta State?’ How can you vote for this man as your number one citizen?” he asked. On her part, Hajiya Sani, said over 50, 000 students had signed up for the Atiku/ Okowa Presidential Contest in Kano alone and did without pressure from anybody. Sani noted that the endorsement of the Abubakar Atiku presidency was an automatic thing because all sectors of human endeavour were doing it across Nigeria, saying the students were the latest on the list

