2023: Atiku vows to nip insecurity, unemployment in the bud

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has declared that the issue of insecurity and youth unemployment would be a thing of the past in the country if he’s given the mandate by the electorate in the 2023 poll.

Atiku, who stated this on Thursday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, at the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign, promised to set aside 10 billion dollars to tackle youth unemployment when he becomes president, saying: “We are not here to deceive you and we will make sure that our youths are well employed.

“The APC doesn’t have the capacity and experience to tackle Nigeria’s problems. I want to assure you that PDP will bring an end to insecurity, restore the economy and create employment by setting aside 10 billion dollars to address unemployment.

“I urge you to vote for the PDP candidates from the presidential to state Assembly.

“We have come to return Kwara to a stream of Nigeria politics. I have known the problem of Kwara for a very long time. We have seen that the roads built by the PDP government in the state have been abandoned to deteriorate, PDP will get it fixed again and create wealth and prosperity.”

The National Chairman of PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, for his part, reiterated the commitment of the party to taking over power from the APC in the 2023 general elections.

 

Our Reporters

