2023: Atiku wants Ondo voters repeat 2019 feat

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has challenged Ondo voters to repeat the 2019 feat by voting massively for the PDP. Atiku who was in Akure, the Ondo State capital in continuation of his nationwide campaign rally, noted that Ondo voters gave PDP the highest votes in the South West in the last presidential election.

“By giving us the highest votes in the South West, we will never forget you. That is why if you repeat the support again, we promise, we will definitely deal with insecurity. We will eliminate it,” he added. The PDP candidate also promised to make motorable, the federal roads linking Ondo State with other parts of the country.

He said his administration would fund the nation’s education sector, regretting that the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government abandoned the sector, which resulted in the closure of the university campuses for eight months. “They don’t care about your future. We promise it will not be the same again,” he further assured

 

