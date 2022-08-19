2023: Atiku, Wike will resolve their differences –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) has expressed hope that the faceoff between its candidate for the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar and Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, will be resolved. The Chairman, Walid Jibrin, in a statement yesterday advised PDP members against creating bad blood in the main opposition party.

Jibrin said: “What is happening now should never be categorised as a problem but misunderstanding within the party. At this period leading to the 2023 election we should concentrate on how to win all positions to be contested, and seriously adhere to the provision of the party constitution. “My strong advice is for us to give strong support to the reconciliation committee set up to resolve all issues.

Thereafter, the BoT, the highest advisory organ of the party, will give more encouragement leading to greater success of the PDP.” Meanwhile, the party has constituted a caretaker committee to pilot its affairs in Osun State. The National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba said in a statement the committee is expected to function within a period of 90 days, in accordance with Section 21(2)(a-b) of the PDP Constitution. The committee has Dr. Adekunle Akindele as Chairman. The party called on its Osun members to remain united and focused on the “mission to rescue, redirect and rebuild our nation from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC)”.

