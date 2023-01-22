2023: Atiku will wipe away tears of Nigerians – Titi  

…launches new project for women, children

The wife of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hajia Titi Abubakar, has assured Nigerians that her husband would wipe their tears if elected president in next month’s election.

Speaking to a mammoth crowd made up of mostly women, party members and supporters in Lagos on Sunday, Mrs Abubakar urged them to vote for Atiku on February 25 because he has the experience and expertise to deliver the country from years of destruction by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

She said: “For 23 years the same set of people have controlled Lagos State, we must fight for ourselves, we must fight for our children because we have been in bondage for too long. We will take over because enough is enough. On February 25 vote for Atiku and on March 11 vote for Jandor.

“Atiku has promised to help Nigerians because Nigeria has helped him so much. He has made a covenant with Nigeria. He is a unifier. He will unify Nigeria. Atiku wants to end insecurity in Nigeria, he wants to restructure Nigeria. He wants to educate women and children and all of these depend on you. If you vote for him he will fulfil the promises.

“Atiku wants to wipe the tears of Nigerians, and provide education for our children. He wants to set aside 10 million dollars for micro credit, to empower our youths and women. He wants to rebuild, restore and restructure Nigeria.

“In 1999 when Atiku was Vice President, working with Baba Obasanjo, Atiku brought in all members of the economic team, Okonjo Iweala, El-Rufai, Nuru Ribadu, ICPC, EFCC were initiated by Atiku, even the GSM and rail lines. He has done it before, he will do it again. He will rescue Nigeria.”

