2023: Atiku’ll continue to woo Wike’s camp, says Aniagwu

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has maintained that he is more than determined to prevail on the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike to sheath his sword and collapse his faction to the larger group of the party. The spokesperson for the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation, Mr Charles Aniagwu, who spoke on Arise TV station on Wednesday night, said Atiku’s reaction to the alleged boycott of the Presidential Campaign Council by Wike’s group was not a foreclosure of further reconciliation with the camp and other stakeholders in the party.

He said Atiku’s call on the party to move on was a call on the party stakeholders to step up bold ideas of economic transformation on issues bothering Nigerians and not necessarily to call a bluff of major stakeholders in the party. He denied any polarisation in the party, except a group with interest, which is allowed in any democratic dispensation.

He said: “As a party we are quite comfortable that in the course of time these issues will give way for everybody to be on board. “Atiku didn’t say it’s time to move on because he wants to leave anybody behind, he is asking members of the party that it’s time for them to move on to talk about those issues that affect Nigerians.” “There are a whole lot of issues that affect us in this country and so Atiku said it’s time to move on, meaning that every hand has to be on deck to carry every Nigerian along and to address those many challenges that confront Nigerians in their everyday life today. “Atiku is not just looking for anybody to come and vote, he is looking forward to uniting every member of the party and by extension Nigerians so that at the end of the day he would have been able to carry everybody along.” He urged all party faithful to come on board as the party remained optimistic to coast to victory next year. He said in the course of time everybody will indeed be on board.

