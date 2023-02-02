2023: Atiku’s govt’ll consider South East for topmost positions

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has given further insight into the kind of administration that the standard-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, would run if sworn in as President on May 29. Director General of the PCC of Atiku/Okowa in Anambra State, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, said the PDP candidate would run a government of national unity, explaining that the six chief governance positions including President of the Senate, Speaker, House of Representatives, Deputy Senate President, Deputy Speaker, Secretary to Gov ernment of the Federation (SGF), service chief and others, will be shared amongst the geopolitical zones.

Atiku had during his engagement with the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE), November last year, hinted that his priority would be to engender national cohesion and peaceful coexistence among the different ethnic nationalities of Nigeria. In doing so, he said: “PDP will form a government of national unity. In 1999, we had two presidential candidates from the south, and the PDP won resoundingly well. But we had a government of national unity. “We had APP, AD min-isters, and the country became one. This provided the peace and stability that we want. This is what I intend to do. PDP will set up a government of national unity.

It is one of the ways to unite this country. Every section or geo-political zone will be carried along in appointments into every sector. We will unify this country.” Okonkwo, who noted that there is much tension in the country because the PDP’s achievements in the area of Nigeria’s unity had been squandered by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) with its government of exclusion. He said the entire South East geopolitical zone had been clearly excluded from government since the APC government came into office in 2015, stressing that the zone does not occupy any of the six topmost positions in government.

