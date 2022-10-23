2023: Atiku’s political suicide

It’s a common knowledge that the agitation of the Igbo nation to be integrated after the civil war has increased in decibels in the last couple of years which has led to different types of agitation.

Ndigbo has always been supportive of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last two decades since the dawn of this democracy.

Their quest to be given a chance to become Nigeria’s president through the platform of PDP met a brick wall and was sabotaged with Atiku Abubakar’s insistence that there is nothing like zoning in PDP and that the field should be left open regardless of all the efforts and commitments of Ndigbo in ensuring the stability of PDP.

The PDP primaries for the South-East would have been smooth and comprehensive was it not disrupted and destroyed by that singular stance of Atiku Abubakar to be involved in the primaries and refusing to stand on the positive side of history.

This became the first political suicide Atiku committed against himself and against south east.

It was at this historic period that providence had another plan for Ndigbo when their son Peter Obi left PDP to continue the pursuit of the Presidential quest as a pan Nigerian politician desirous of salvaging the nation in Labour Party as against Atiku’s second political suicide this time around in Kaduna, telling the northerners not to vote for a Yoruba man or an Igbo man, what a bizarre nationalist and uniting patriot Atiku is. No sane politician from anywhere in the world would commit such political harakiri.

Ohanaeze is not ready to speak yet, Ndigbo’s have left their faith and destiny in the hands of God, we are working hard in this election and doing our best. The northern voters are awake and they know what is in their best interest.

For Atiku and those who think like him in the North, who still threaten others with controversial numbers, don’t know what God has prepared for Nigerians. It is this kind of impudence, impunity and speaking with Air of final authority that Governor Nyesom Wike is fighting and getting support of everybody quietly

This comment by Atiku about the north going it alone, shows his fundamental ignorance of the provision of the constitution of Nigeria, where no one section of the country can elect a President of Nigeria of a pro Northern stance and his comment that it’s only a President of Northern extraction would be in a position to consolidate and unite the nation and other nationalities.

This cannot even stand when he understands the presidential historic realities of the country.

This has clearly shown that Atiku is divisive, ethnocentric and deeply ethno-religious inclined to the extent that he was blinded in making such a rabid statement.

The Igbos and Yorubas and the whole of the North need peace and stability in Nigeria which an Atiku doesn’t have capacity in providing because of his jaundiced political comments against the political future of the country.

•Ahaneku is Secretary General of Ikenga Foundation.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...