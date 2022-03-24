2023: Atiku’s promises are empty rhetoric, says Afegbua

Ex-Edo State Commissioner for information, Kassim Afegbua, has again faulted former Vice President Atiku Abubakar‘s 2023 presidential ambition. Atiku was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 presidential poll. Afegbua in a statement said old people like Atiku should give the youths the opportunity to rule the country. He alleged that Atiku failed woefully to provide opposition and voice since 2019 after the election.

According to him, in the last seven years, the former vice president ought to have led peaceful protests condemning the situation in the country. Afegbua said: “At a time like this in the life of our nation, we need real men who can stand and struggle to birth a new paradigm. “Watching Alhaji Atiku Abubakar today on television talking about the unity of the country, youth’s involvement in his government, economic recovery and a whole lot of other issues invoked a sense of loss in me.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...