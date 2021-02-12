2023: Attack anyone who tries to rig, Kano APC Chair tells supporters

The Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, Abdullahi Abbas has again urged party supporters to take the law into their hands and punish anyone perceived to be attempting to rig during the 2023 elections.

Abbas, ostensibly referring to the opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by the Kwankwasiyya faction, told hundreds of party supporters, many of whom were bearing arms, at the Kano Pillars Stadia, Kano, Friday while swearing in the new 44 local government chairmen, said: “Attack and punish anybody you see trying to steal votes during the forthcoming 2023 election.”

This is not the first time the APC Caretaker Chairman would be inciting party supporters, as it would be recalled that while opening the revalidation exercise of the party he warned that they will take punitive measures against anybody who is against the APC.

Similarly, sometime last yea Abbas was quoted to have said that they will take action against anybody who tried to repeat what had happened in the conduct of the State Gubernatorial election of 2019.

He said, while delivering his speach during the swearing in of the local government Chairmen that: “I order you to punish anybody you see before the ballots boxes trying to rig the election – nothing will happen to you.”

Continuing, the APC Caretaker Chairman asked his supporters, who surrounded him, to store their weapons against 2023, adding: “Keep them closely we have a speacial time for them”.

