2023: Attacks on INEC facilities pathetic, says Archbishop Orkwar

The continuous attacks and destruction of facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by arsonists in some states of the federation as next year’s general elections draws closer, has been condemned by the Synod of the All Nations Evangelism Ministries (ANEM) in Benue State which also described the development as pathetic.

The Synod, led by its Chairman and Archbishop, Dr. Yimam Orkwar, stated this at a news conference to mark the end of this year’s annual convention in Makurdi on Tuesday.

The Archbishop stressed the need for INEC facilities and offices across the country to be beefed up with security agencies to prevent them from being destroyed by hoodlums to ensure a smooth conduct of the polls.

“The 2023 general election is at the corner, the nation is at the verge of electing leaders and representatives at different levels and all hands must be on deck to ensure a smooth transition from this administration to the next one.

“Synod considers a situation where INEC facilities and offices are destroyed by lawless individuals as very pathetic and calls on security agents to brace up, intensify surveillance at INEC offices and facilities so that the smooth conduct of the election would not be truncated by a few unpatriotic elements,” he said.

 

