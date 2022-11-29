2023: Attacks’ll not affect preparation for general election – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured that the series of attacks on its facilities will not affect its preparations for next year’s general election. INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu who spoke when the commission played host to the delegation of Africa Union Special Pre- Electoral Political Mission led by Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, yesterday in Abuja, said INEC had suffered losses in different parts of the country. Yakubu, expressed concern over the security situation in the country particularly the incidence of attacks on its facilities. He told his visitors that the commission’s facilities suffered attacks in three local government offices in the southeastern part of the country, adding although no casualties were recorded “but quite a number of the materials already acquired and delivered for the elections have been lost. “Now, the good thing is that so far, we can recover from all the loses, but it is a source of concern. This shouldn’t be allowed to continue. “So, we will continue to engage with the security agencies to make sure that these offices as well as personnel and our facilities are protected ahead of the election. “We may express some concern about the attack on these facilities but it will never deter the commission from going ahead with the election as scheduled.”
Related Articles
Ekiti Guber: Oyebanji, Kolawole, Oluyede, 13 others scale INEC hurdle
The candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji, his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and African Democratic Congress (ADC) counterparts, Olabisi Kolawole and Oluwole Olumayokun Oluyede respectively, have made the final list of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the June Ekiti State governorship election. The list, which was published on Monday, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
2023: 200 aspirants purchase various PDP nomination forms in Plateau
A total of 192 aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Plateau State alone contesting various positions from Governorship, Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly have so far picked their Nomination and Expression of Interest forms to contest. Chairman of the PDP in Plateau State Hon. Chris Hassan disclosed this while addressing […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Airlines selling tickets in Dollars enemy of Nigeria – ACF
The apex Northern Socio Cultural and political organisation, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has declared its support for the federal government’s quest to clamp down on airlines selling tickets in foreign currency, declaring that any airline that indulges in such is an enemy of the country. ACF National Chairman, Chief Audu Ogbeh, in a statement made […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)