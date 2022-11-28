2023: Attacks’ll not affect preparation for general election – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured that the series of attacks on its facilities will not affect its preparations for next year’s general election.

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who spoke when the Commission played host to the delegation of African Union Special Pre-Electoral Political Mission, led by Phumzile Mlambo- Ngcuka, on Monday in Abuja, said INEC has suffered losses in different parts of the country.

Prof. Yakubu, expressed concern over the security situation in the country particularly the incidence of attacks on its facilities.

He told his visitors that the Commission’s facilities suffered attacks in three local government offices in the south eastern part of the country, adding although no casualties were recorded “but quite a number of the materials already acquired and delivered for the elections have been lost.

“Now, the good thing is that so far, we can recover from all the losses, but it is a source of concern. This shouldn’t be allowed to continue.

“So, we will continue to engage with the security agencies to make sure that these offices as well as personnel and our facilities are protected ahead of the election.

“We may express some concern about the attack on these facilities but it will never deter the Commission from going ahead with the election as scheduled.”

