2023: Attempts to stop BVAS’ use’ll spell doom for Nigeria – Sagay

…says it’s plot to rig next year’s General Elections

Two elder statesmen, Professor Itse Sagay and Engineer Buba Galadima, have carpeted moves by some persons to sue the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to prevent the commission from utilising Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) for the conduct of the forthcoming General Elections.

They both reacted to the issue on separate telephones chats with Saturday Telegraph on Friday with the belief that the action is against the general interest of Nigerians for a free, fair, transparent and credible poll. While Sagay stopped short of describing the move as treasonable, Galadima on his part told our correspondent that the action forms part of an elaborate scheme to foist an interim government on the country. On its part, the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) however stated that it would let the public know its position on the issue ‘at the appropriate time.’ Sagay said, “I’m shocked to hear this at this time.

It is a very inconceivable thing for anyone to contemplate such a move at this time. For me, such action is not just an attempt to stop the use of BVAS, it is also an attempt to rig the next election.” He added that “Those who filed the suit don’t mean well for the country.

They have clearly shown their intention to rig the elections. The implication of what they are trying to do is to put themselves in a position where they will rig the election. “I have asked people and I am working to see if there are relevant laws that would ensure that those who are involved in this shenanigan are made to face the law for their unpatriotic actions.” On his part, Galadima who stated that those who filed the suit couldn’t be acting alone also fingered Governor Hope Uzodinma as the brain behind the move. “They (the plaintiffs) cannot be anonymous persons.

There must get some sponsors who are sponsoring them. The sponsors are those who are not interested in free and fair elections. “You should know that the dangers to the country’s democracy are coming from Imo (State) where you know what the governor there can do,” he said. On the alleged role of Uzodinma, he said, “You should look at his pedigree. What he has been and what he is today and how he became the governor. So, it is not a surprise if they are using him to truncate democracy. “We are also aware of highly placed people who are working for the establishment of an interim government because they know that their candidate cannot win the election.”

When contacted, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Debo Ologunagba, said, “I am not too well abreast with the issue that you have raised but I will find out and at the appropriate time, our party, the PDP, will respond appropriately at the right time.”

When contacted, Spokesman to Imo State governor, Mr. Ogwike Nwachukwu, faulted the claims of the NNPP chieftain accusing him of working against the noble intentions INEC. “Of late Buba Galadima is known across the country for talking before he thinks. “He has proven to be an unstable character politically whose mouth keeps leaking nonsense. “It is now obvious that Buba Galadimma is working in tandem with characters like one Ikenga Ugochinyere of CUPP to undermine the good work INEC is doing ahead of the 2023 general elections,” Nwachukwu said.

