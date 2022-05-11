News

2023: Avoid ‘do or die’ politics, Omimi tells Deltans

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A Political Adviser to Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, Hon Daniel Omimi Esquire, has pleaded with the people of the state to avoid do or die politics and play the game by the rules. He said Nigerians should learn to accommodate each other as brothers and sisters, stressing that gone were the days of regarding each other as bitter enemies. Omimi, who spoke with newsmen yesterday in Warri, further said that ‘irrespective of various political platforms we belong to, we should see ourselves as one individual family’. He used the occasion to debunk insinuations that Governor Okowa has an anointed governorship candidate.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Senate uncovers N698m NDDC payment to retired Generals without service delivery

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja

The Senate has uncovered how the management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), paid some retired Generals N698 million for regional security surveillance of the Commission’s projects without evidence of service delivery. The Senate Public Accounts Committee headed by Senator Matthew Urhoghide made the discovery while considering the 2016-2018 report of the Auditor-General of […]
News

Delta to partner MAN on youths’ vocational skills, entrepreneurship – Okowa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Delta State Government has said that it would partner the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) to train youths on skills and entrepreneurship schemes. Governor Ifeanyi Okowa stated this when the executive members of Edo/Delta chapter of MAN visited him on Wednesday in Asaba, the state capital. He commended the association for its contributions to […]
News Top Stories

Chaos at airports: No respite for galloping Jet A1

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The aviation industry in Nigeria has been thrown into chaos following the acute shortage of aviation fuel, otherwise known as Jet A1, forcing virtually all the carriers to reschedule flights while others who could not get the product cancelled their flights.   The domestic terminals of the Lagos airport and other aerodromes across the country […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica