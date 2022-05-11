2023: Avoid ‘do or die’ politics, Omimi tells Deltans

A Political Adviser to Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, Hon Daniel Omimi Esquire, has pleaded with the people of the state to avoid do or die politics and play the game by the rules. He said Nigerians should learn to accommodate each other as brothers and sisters, stressing that gone were the days of regarding each other as bitter enemies. Omimi, who spoke with newsmen yesterday in Warri, further said that ‘irrespective of various political platforms we belong to, we should see ourselves as one individual family’. He used the occasion to debunk insinuations that Governor Okowa has an anointed governorship candidate.
