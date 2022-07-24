News

2023: Away with religious, tribal bigotries, CNG tells Nigerians

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir KANO Comment(0)

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has enjoined Nigerians to do all they could to deemphasize religious and tribal bigotry, for the nation to be great, even as it pleads for understanding and respect for one another, because Nigeria’s strength is in its diversity. National Coordinator of the Group, Sharif Nastura, who said this added that religious and tribal differences are never excuse for harming each other, despite the differences, we still benefit each other as citizens and we need each other.”

He said: “Let our differences be also our reason for bringing diverse and rich positions, opinions and solutions to our common or collective problems. “Countries and governments, as a matter of fact, have the greatest responsibility of giving each and every person, group or constituency a sense of belonging.

“There should always be justice, fairness and inclusiveness so that people who differ on religious or tribal grounds would be united by (the) government and nation through justice and fair play. “There should be no preferential treatment to one group over another.

There should be no discrimination and stigmatization; this has been the position of CNG that justice should the guiding principles for governments and leadership.” The CNG Leader claimed that Northern Nigeria has the highest population and diversity in Nigeria. CNG has been able to use multiple ways to foster unity and peace across the entire 19 states in the North. We first of all treat all the states equally within the organisation.

“Again, we always encourage dialogue, discussion and reaching out to people to address issues. For instance, currently the CNG has started a massive awareness campaign for voter registration and education. We are engaging all stakeholders irrespective of any primordial differences in the North. From Katsina to Niger to Taraba to Benue to Kwara, our activities cut across.

“Of course for political reasons we may have disagreement with other groups from the South for example, but we interact with respect and decorum because Nigeria is our country, public Enlightenment, education and sensitisation on civic responsibilities and rights have been part of our activities.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Bayelsa West: PDP gives automatic ticket to Dickson

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Bayelsa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has given automatic ticket to former Governor Seriake Dickson for election into the National Assembly for the Bayelsa West Senatorial District scheduled for October 31, this year.   The party stakeholders from Bayelsa West were said to have picked the party’s nomination form for the […]
News

Police operatives arrest 2,792 for sexual violence in 2020

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

Police operatives arrested a total of 2,792 suspects in connection with sexual and gender-based violence in 2020. This is even as operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) have arrested five suspects linked to similar offences in some South South states. Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, who made the disclosure in a statement Sunday, […]
News

Ogbaru Market leaders insist election was free, fair

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor

Newly elected leadership of Ogbaru Relief Market in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State has said that election into various offices of the market union was free, fair and credible. Rising from a high profile meeting of the new executive, the Chairman of the market, Mr. Ndubuisi Ochiogu, faulted claims that traders in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica