2023: Away with religious, tribal bigotries, CNG tells Nigerians

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has enjoined Nigerians to do all they could to deemphasize religious and tribal bigotry, for the nation to be great, even as it pleads for understanding and respect for one another, because Nigeria’s strength is in its diversity. National Coordinator of the Group, Sharif Nastura, who said this added that religious and tribal differences are never excuse for harming each other, despite the differences, we still benefit each other as citizens and we need each other.”

He said: “Let our differences be also our reason for bringing diverse and rich positions, opinions and solutions to our common or collective problems. “Countries and governments, as a matter of fact, have the greatest responsibility of giving each and every person, group or constituency a sense of belonging.

“There should always be justice, fairness and inclusiveness so that people who differ on religious or tribal grounds would be united by (the) government and nation through justice and fair play. “There should be no preferential treatment to one group over another.

There should be no discrimination and stigmatization; this has been the position of CNG that justice should the guiding principles for governments and leadership.” The CNG Leader claimed that Northern Nigeria has the highest population and diversity in Nigeria. CNG has been able to use multiple ways to foster unity and peace across the entire 19 states in the North. We first of all treat all the states equally within the organisation.

“Again, we always encourage dialogue, discussion and reaching out to people to address issues. For instance, currently the CNG has started a massive awareness campaign for voter registration and education. We are engaging all stakeholders irrespective of any primordial differences in the North. From Katsina to Niger to Taraba to Benue to Kwara, our activities cut across.

“Of course for political reasons we may have disagreement with other groups from the South for example, but we interact with respect and decorum because Nigeria is our country, public Enlightenment, education and sensitisation on civic responsibilities and rights have been part of our activities.”

