2023: Ayade receives new REC, pledges free, fair election

Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has expressed his determination to leave behind a legacy of free and fair elections in the state. Ayade made the pledge while receiving the new Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Dr Alalibo Sinikiem Johnson, at the Conference Room of the Governor’s Office, Calabar.

The governor tasked Dr Johnson on free, fair and credible elections in the state, adding that given the new REC’s track records and integrity, he had no doubt he would deliver. Ayade said: “On behalf of the good people of Cross River State, l hereby give you that commitment that we will guarantee you free and safe elections; we also call on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to please honour its pledge too so that we can have free, fair, credible, reliable and dependable elections.

“Government is not going to in any way influence your process, but we want to say that we are available and willing to support you at all times that INEC will require our services”. Ayade also commended the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, whom he said has distinguished himself in the country. Earlier in his speech, Dr Johnson harped on the need for a conducive atmosphere, saying that it is what is needed for free and fair elections to thrive.

 

