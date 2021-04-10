2023: Ayu, Mark, Saraki urge unity in PDP to floor APC

Mark: Nigerians need to change the change

*Saraki: It’s time for N’Central to reclaim its mandate

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

A trio of former Senate Presidents of the Nigerian Senate Saturday admonished members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to

close ranks and work hard and embrace sustained unity in order usurp power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023 and form the next government.

The former Presidents, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, Senators David Mark and Bukola Saraki, conveyed their feelings at the PDP North Central zonal congress which took place at the Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi, Benue State.

Dr. Ayu, who partucularly expressed happiness over the return of the party’s founding member, Prof. Jerry Gana, assured that with the crop of leaders in the party now, it would emerge victorious at all levels in 2023.

“Now that the people of Nigeria have tased a second wife they now know how beautiful the PDP is. And with the return of Gana, the PDP will get back on track in 2023 and the whole of North Central will be governed by the PDP.

“Even though Nigeria is at the verge disintegration, Nigerians should not be deterred by the failed government of APC,” Ayu said, assuring that the PDP is coming up stronger and better to take over the governance of the country come 2023.

Senator David Mark, who agreed with the position of Ayu, noted that it was for that reason that Nigerians need to “change the change.”

Also speaking, the immediate past Senate President and Chairman, PDP Reconciliatory Committee, Dr. Bukola Saraki, said it was time for the North Central to go and recover its mandate from the remaining five states.

