Politics

2023: Ayu, Mark, Saraki urge unity in PDP to floor APC

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)
  • Mark: Nigerians need to change the change
    *Saraki: It’s time for N’Central to reclaim its mandate

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

A trio of former Senate Presidents of the Nigerian Senate Saturday admonished members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to
close ranks and work hard and embrace sustained unity in order usurp power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023 and form the next government.
The former Presidents, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, Senators David Mark and Bukola Saraki, conveyed their feelings at the PDP North Central zonal congress which took place at the Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi, Benue State.
Dr. Ayu, who partucularly expressed happiness over the return of the party’s founding member, Prof. Jerry Gana, assured that with the crop of leaders in the party now, it would emerge victorious at all levels in 2023.
“Now that the people of Nigeria have tased a second wife they now know how beautiful the PDP is. And with the return of Gana, the PDP will get back on track in 2023 and the whole of North Central will be governed by the PDP.
“Even though Nigeria is at the verge disintegration, Nigerians should not be deterred by the failed government of APC,” Ayu said, assuring that the PDP is coming up stronger and better to take over the governance of the country come 2023.
Senator David Mark, who agreed with the position of Ayu, noted that it was for that reason that Nigerians need to “change the change.”
Also speaking, the immediate past Senate President and Chairman, PDP Reconciliatory Committee, Dr. Bukola Saraki, said it was time for the North Central to go and recover its mandate from the remaining five states.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

PDP used, dumped Dogara; defection in our collective interest –Aminu Tukur

Posted on Author ALI GARBA

Hon. Mohammed Aminu Tukur is a member of the sixth and eight assemblies in Bauchi State. In this interview with ALI GARBA, he spoke on the recent defection of Hon. Yakubu Dogara from the PDP to the APC, among other issues. Excerpts… Your political associate, Dogara, has just moved back to the APC. What is […]
Politics

APC caught between convention and reconciliation

Posted on Author JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) seems to be enmeshed with fresh crisis as some members have started demanding for the National Convention of the party. However, The Caretaker Committee led by Mai Mala Buni, Yobe State Governor is of the opinion that reconciliation in the party and registration of new members should be paramount […]
Politics

Reject Obaseki, Tinubu tells Edo electorate in sponsored TV broadcast

Posted on Author Reporter

  Wale Elegbede     National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has asked the people of Edo State to reject Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the gubernatorial poll coming up this Saturday. In a special broadcast aired by Television Continental (TVC) News on Tuesday, Tinubu […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica