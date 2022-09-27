News Top Stories

2023: Ayu’s poor integrity, a plus for APC, says Nkire

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Chief Sam Nkire, has predicted that Nigerian voters will reject the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, and vote for the APC due to Ayu’s inability to keep promises and earn public trust.

According to Chief Nkire, “any political party or its chairman which or who cannot keep to its or his words is not worthy of the people’s votes and trust.”

In a statement at Abuja, the one-time national chairman of the defunct Progressive People’s Alliance (PPA), which had governors in Imo and Abia states, said trust was the most important collateral a voter should demand before casting his or her ballot for a political party.

He added: “For Dr Iyorchia Ayu to deny saying that he would resign as national chairman of PDP if a northerner became presidential candidate of PDP is most appalling and disgraceful, especially as he was caught on tape and in print.”

The former PPA chair said the only saving grace for the PDP would be for the leadership of the party to ask Ayu to own up and keep to his words, “otherwise, the chairman and the party will pay dearly for being unreliable and untrustworthy.”

 

 

He added that, although his party, the APC, would be the greatest beneficiary if the PDP and its chairman continued to exhibit lack of integrity and truth, he thought it would be an act of statesmanship for leaders to honour their promises and “do the right thing at the right time.”

 

