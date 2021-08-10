News

2023: Babangida Aliyu urges Nigerians not to sell their votes

Ahead of the 2023 general election, a former governor of Niger State, Muazu Babangida Aliyu, has advised Nigerians not to sell their votes. He urged the electorate to reject politicians that specialised in vote-buying during elections.

 

Speaking at the public presentation of Kayode Oshinuga as the District Governor of Lions Club District 404B2 Nigeria in Lagos at the weekend, Aliyu said individuals and communities must discourage people from collecting gifts from politicians. He said electing people based on their competence and capacity was the only way to enthrone good leaders in the country.

 

He said: “Every little community has leaders and they should be able to take a stand on the issue of electing political leaders.

 

The moment they decide that we are organising or we are going to vote for a particular party or a particular individual, the leaders of that community  should discourage people from collecting gifts from politicians.”

 

“Many of the representatives, councillors, chairmen of local governments and indeed leaders, once they give you something during the campaign, they feel they have paid for that tenure and many of them don’t even go back until another round of elections.

 

“So, it is important that our local communities in the villages discourage that receipt. If we discourage the receipt, the giver too would know that the community would not take anything from him/her.

 

The political parties need to be more articulate in their approach, but unfortunately for now, we may have to go the same way, because money is likely to play a huge part.”

 

But again, it comes back to the community, if we say this is what we want and can stand by that, we would be able to produce good leaders. But you cannot be bad and expect a good leader,” he said.

