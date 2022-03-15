News

2023: Back words with action, support Funmi Ayinke- Kaduna women urge Aisha Buhari

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Kaduna Women Vanguard (KWV) has challenged First Lady, Aisha Buhari to back her words with action by supporting the presidential ambition of renowned philanthropist, Amb Funmi Ayinke.

The group said as a known advocate of the girl child and gender equality, Mrs Buhari must throw her weight behind a frontline female aspirant at the next presidential polls.

The Kaduna-based group made this known in a statement on Monday signed by its coordinator, Zainab Ibrahim.

Through her foundation, Future Assured, the First Lady has serially advocated for the wellbeing of women, children and adolescents in the country.

Mrs Buhari recently took her advocacy to another level when she led the wife of the Vice-President and other top women in government to show support for female-related bills.

However, Ms Ibrahim believes all these will be an exercise in futility and a mere jamboree should the First Lady fail to support a female presidential aspirant, particularly Ayinke.

According to her, it is only when Mrs Buhari does that, all her buzz about the girl child can be taken seriously.

Ibrahim said the female youths in Kaduna singled out Ayinke owing to her philanthropy and track-record of excellence in service delivery.

She said as an internationally acclaimed engineer, Ayinke has set the path for young Nigerian women in a profession that is traditionally reserved for men.

Ibrahim said not only has Ayinke excelled, she has outclassed her male counterparts and would continue that trend if given the country’s leadership.

She also noted that over 100,000 vulnerable Nigerians have impacted by her own foundation, many of whom are women.

“Her Excellency, Aisha Buhari is role model for many young Nigerian women. She has distinguished herself and carried a cause that has affected everyone of us,” she said.

“However, we believe she can do more. We want our mother to support a female aspirant to succeed her husband. By our own assessment, that woman should be Engr Dr Ayinke.

“Ayinke epitomizes excellence. She is a mother of many, a builder and giver. We believe these qualities are rare in today’s society. Let’s all join hands to make this dream a reality”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Sanwo-Olu highlights importance of training for workers

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said capacity development of the workforce through training and re-training will enhance performance of workers and make them relevant to the present and future needs of the state.   Speaking through the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, at the opening of a 2-day retreat organised by the Public […]
News

SERAP seeks probe of N81.5bn fraud at NDDC by special panel

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

A rights organisation, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to set up a special panel to launch an immediate enquiry into the N81.5 billion fraud allegations at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).   The organisation is equally demanding the suspension of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. […]
News

Ortom condemns attack on Zulum’s convoy

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen and Baba Negedu

ACF raises alarm over level of insecurity   Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has condemned the attack on the convoy of Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, in which about 30 persons were feared dead and others injured. Governor Ortom, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, sympathized with his Borno State […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica