2023: Badagry monarchs endorse Tinubu’s candidacy

Traditional rulers of Badagry Division of Lagos State have jointly endorsed the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a Presidential aspirant of the party.

The monarchs made the pronouncement at a townhall meeting organised by the South West Agenda (SWAGA’23) in Lagos.

Some of the traditional rulers at the event included Oba Dr Momodu Afolabi, the Onijanikin of Ijanikin; Oba Nofiu Dada Elete of Ete Kingdom; Oba Abideen Adekanbi, Osolu of Osolu Kingdom; Oba Mobadenle Oyekan Onilado of Ilado; Oba Caleb Adeniyi, Olojo of Ojo; Oba Dr N.A Akinyemi, Alabirun of Ikare Kingdom; Oba Dr Taofik Adegboyega, Alahun of Imore Apapa; Oba Gausu Rasak Ovaria of Ibeshe.

Others were Oba Kasumu Kosoko, Elekunpa of Ekunpa Kingdom; Oba Musiliu Adio Yussuf, Onisiwo of Tarkwa Bay; Oba Olayinka Lateef, Alado of Ado Kingdom; Oba Dr. Adesina Asade; Oniba Ekun of Iba Kingdom; Oba Sherif Adesina Bello Onigbanko of Igbanko Kingdom; Oba Dr Josiah Ilemobade Aina, the Oloto of Oto Kingdom.

It is on record that the SWAGA’23 movement had embarked on tour to other Southwest states, with Lagos being the present point of call.

According to Hon. Kafilat Ogbara, Commissioner, Lagos State Audit Service Commission, who also doubles as Secretary of Lagos SWAGA’ 23, and member of the National Working Committee (NWC), the SWAGA’23 train has been able to sustain the Tinubu’s presidency momentum in the region.

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of SWAGA’23, Senator Dayo Adeyeye thanked the Badagry traditional rulers for gracing the event.

The SWAGA train also visited Badagry to pay homage to the Akran of Badagry, His Royal Majesty De Wheno, Aholo Menu- Toyi I OFR, and other Obas to seek their royal blessings and endorsement for the All Progressives Congress leader

