2023: Bagudu campaign organisation backs for NUT President for guber race

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

A political support group in Kebbi State, 4 + 4 Bagudu Campaign Organisation has called on the National President, Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Dr Nasir Gwandu to contest the 2023 governorship election in the state.

 

Chairman of the organisation, Alhaji Kabir Giant made this known in a statements issue to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi at the weekend.

 

It will be recalled that 4 + 4 Bagudu Campaign  Organisation is a group of youth, women and active politicians in Kebbi State who played a vital role in the re-election of Governor Abaubakar Bagudu and President Muhammad Buhari in 2019.

 

The chairman said: “The organisation and the youths across the state have concluded arrangement to support the NUT boss for 2023 governorship position in Kebbi State.

 

“After all consolidations with relevant stakeholders, we collectively reached a conclusion that Nasir Gwandu is the only candidate that can lead the state to the promise land.

 

“Considering Nasiru Gwandu’s vast experience, we believe he can effectively deliver the goods successfully and diligently.”

