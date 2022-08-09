Politics

2023: Bala Mohammed, ex-Chief of Air Staff, Abubakar, others dragged to court over alleged double nominations

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed and and a former Chief of Air Staff, Sodique Abubakar and others have been dragged before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja over their alleged unlawful nominations for the 2023 general elections.

The court is being asked to disqualify the governor, ex-Chief of Air Staff and Senator Haliru Jika from participating in the 2023 governorship election in the state on specific ground of alleged double nominations from their respective political parties.

The request forms part of the prayers being sought in three separate suits filed by the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), through its counsel, Chris Kelechi Udeoyibo.

In the suits marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1302/2022; FHC/ABJ/CS/1303/2022 and FHC/ABJ/CS/1304/2022, the plaintiff claims that Mohammed, a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT); Abubakar’s running mate, Shehu Musa and Jika (the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party – NNPP) violated the Electoral Act by allegedly engaging in double nomination.

 

