2023: Bamidele picks Senatorial form

Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, on Thursday picked the All Progressive Congress (APC) nomination form to return to the Red Chamber of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District. This was made known in a statement issued by the media office of Senator Bamidele after the nomination form was obtained at the International Conference Centre in Abuja. Bamidele, who sponsored several bills and motions for the advancement of the people of Ekiti Central as well as the enhancement of good governance in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, vowed to ensure more dividends of democracy to his people.

The statement reads: “On April 27, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele picked the Senatorial form in order to ensure more dividends of democracy to the people of Ekiti Central and enhance good governance in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. “Within three years of Senator Bamidele in the Senate, the people of Ekiti Central and Federal Republic of Nigeria have benefited from numerous bills and motions sponsored by him and are ready to do more for the people if given a further opportunity and an extended mandate to serve.

“The ambition of Senator Bamidele is all about service to the people of Ekiti Central and Nigeria at large.” Among the bills sponsored by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele is a bill for the Establishment of the Federal University of Medical and Environmental sciences in Ekiti. Also, his Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) Establishment Act Amendment Bill of 2021, seeking to strengthen and extend the life of AMCON, has already been assented to by President Buhari. He also, in various capacities as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary as well as Distinguished Member of both the Senate Committee on INEC and Committee on Downstream Petroleum, played a leading role in the passage of the new Electoral Bill and the Petroleum Industry Bill, all of which have been assented to by President Buhari and already having positive impact on the nation’s polity and economy.

 

