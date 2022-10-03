Politics

2023: Banky W promises Eti-Osa constituency quality representation

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

The House of Representatives candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for Eti-Osa federal constituency of Lagos State, Olubankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, has promised the people quality representation.

Speaking at the flag-off of his campaign and Mega Fitness Walk at Lekki Phase, Banky W said he has people-oriented agenda that he would pursue the constituency if elected. He expressed his determination to engage the constituents on the agendas he has for them in the next four years.

Banky W said: “I’m very optimistic about winning the election and I think that for once the Electoral Act has been a game changer in our elections because the typical way that elections used to be rigged is not really effective anymore and now people have that assurance and confidence that votes actually do count. So, once you have your people behind you, then you stand a better chance because this election would be won and lost at each specific polling unit.

“That is why our focus is on engaging the communities and letting them know where we stand and working together with them to get the seat at the end of the day. I think we have a great chance of winning this constituency because the people are excited about my candidacy. I ran in 2019 on an independent party platform and for me, 2019 was about planting the seed but 2023 is about winning the seat and we will win the seat with the support of our people.

“We have a robust legislative agenda that we have fine-tuned over the past few years. They focus on areas like education and try to bring technology into all the various wards in Eti-Osa to give young people a chance to have the kind of skill set that makes them relevant and able to become either entrepreneurs or employees in this century.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

