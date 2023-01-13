2023: Bauchi breaks alliance with G-5 govs as Mohammed declares support for Atiku

Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, has denied speculations that he was planning to dump Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections. The denial brings to an end the purported alliance of Mohammed with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and the G-5 Governors who are opposed to the Atiku/ Okowa presidential ticket.

Mohammed made an open declaration of his total support and loyalty to the Atiku candidacy yesterday, during the flag off of his gubernatorial campaign in Gamawa Local Government Area of Bauchi State Addressing the rally, Mohammed appealed to the thousands of his supporters in Gamawa to vote for Atiku Abubakar saying, Atiku is the only candidate that will restored the lost glory of Nigeria if elected as the number one citizen of the country. He said Nigeria needs a personality with an all encompassing knowledge of the country. According to him, Atiku will have no problems ruling Nigeria, as a former Vice President of the country for good eight years.

The former minister also faulted the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Federal Government for not giving enough time for Nigerians to exchange their old note with the new one as well as closing government account just to create artificial poverty in the country. Mohammed accused APC governors of using public fund in their campaigns in the name of empowerment, adding that they have been giving out cash and food items just to deceive the people.

E charged his supporters to collect what ever they were given during the campaigns but vote wisely for PDP only. He assured the people of the area of his administration’s continued commitment for the provisions of social amenities such as roads, culverts, schools, hospitals and to build sesame company to ease their problems. Earlier, in his welcome address the Chairman of the PDP in Gamawa Local Government Area, Alhaji Danladi, told the governor that Gamawa is for PDP and not any other party. He thanked the governor for choosing Gamawa Local Government as the venue to flag off his campaign.

