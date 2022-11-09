2023: Bauchi gov may dump Atiku

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed is reportedly under pressure to quit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council. Mohammed, who is the Vice Chairman (North East) of the campaign council, is said to be locked in a battle with some national leaders of the party over issues concerning the presidential election. The governor is also said to be angry that the PDP’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar is not supporting his second-term bid. The recent visit of the National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu; Director-General of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Council Aminu Tamnuwal; and former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido to Mohammed was said to have been arranged to resolve the said issue between Atiku and the governor. “The clash between the two bigwigs started when Atiku Abubakar won the presidential primary in Abuja,” a source said.
Renewed attacks: Zulum cuts short Abuja trip, visits four communities
Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, yesterday flew from Abuja to Maiduguri and on arrival took a military chopper to visit communities attacked by Boko Haram on Saturday evening in Hawul Local Government Area of the southern part of the state. Zulum, who traveled from Maiduguri to Katsina and Abuja last Thursday, for a series […]
BREAKING: Accord Picks Ex-Zamafara SSG As Vice Presidential Candidate
Bello Bala Maru, a former Secretary to the Zamfara state Government has been announced as the running mate to Accord’s Presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen. The announcment which was made via press statement on thursday revealed that the party presented the North West political influencer after due consultations and realisation of his powerful political clout […]
Myanmar’s ousted leader, Suu Kyi, sentenced to four years jail
Myanmar’s deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi was jailed for four years on Monday on charges of incitement and breaching coronavirus restrictions, a source familiar with the proceedings said, in a case critics dismissed as a farce. President Win Myint was also sentenced to four years in prison, the source, who spoke on condition […]
