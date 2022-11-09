News

2023: Bauchi gov may dump Atiku

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu Comment(0)

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed is reportedly under pressure to quit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council. Mohammed, who is the Vice Chairman (North East) of the campaign council, is said to be locked in a battle with some national leaders of the party over issues concerning the presidential election. The governor is also said to be angry that the PDP’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar is not supporting his second-term bid. The recent visit of the National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu; Director-General of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Council Aminu Tamnuwal; and former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido to Mohammed was said to have been arranged to resolve the said issue between Atiku and the governor. “The clash between the two bigwigs started when Atiku Abubakar won the presidential primary in Abuja,” a source said.

 

Our Reporters

