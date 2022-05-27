2023: Bauchi gov means well for Nigeria, says Clark

Elderstatesman and nationalist, Chief Edwin Clark, has said he sees a better, united and viable Nigeria under the Presidential candidacy of Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed. Clark spoke when he received in audience, Mohammed who led top dignitaries on a visit to commemorate his 95th birthday. Mohammed, according to the Ijaw leader, has been a bridge builder between the Northern and Southern Nigeria adding that if trusted with the affairs of leadership, Nigeria and her citizens will be united more than ever before. Responding, Mohammed, who congratulated Clark whose life according to him has been marvelous, on the occasion of his birthday said, wisdom, sacrifice, humility and generosity are taught and learned with Edwin who always stands for justice.
Related Articles
CAN felicitates with Sultan, Muslims
As Muslim faithful mark this year’s Moulid an-Nabiy, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has urged government at all levels to bring to an end, the activities of terrorists and insurgents operating in different parts of the country. This was contained in a message signed by CAN’s General Secretary, Joseph Daramola Esq on Monday […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
…we won’t rig elections, Akeredolu tells Wike
Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has urged his Rivers State counterpart to exercise some restraints over what he described as spurious alleagations ahead of the October 10 governorship election noting that he won’t rig bto win election . This is as the state’s chapter of APC also condemned Wike’s utterances over the polls, saying […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Nigeria won’t progress without infrastructure borrowing –Ahmed
…says supplementary budget for COVID-19 vaccination underway Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, has said that Nigeria’s economy will regress and get stunted if the country refuses to borrow to build infrastructures. Ahmed, who said this at a briefing held at the Presidential Villa yesterday, also disclosed that the Federal Government will, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)