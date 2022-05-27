News

2023: Bauchi gov means well for Nigeria, says Clark

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu

Elderstatesman and nationalist, Chief Edwin Clark, has said he sees a better, united and viable Nigeria under the Presidential candidacy of Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed. Clark spoke when he received in audience, Mohammed who led top dignitaries on a visit to commemorate his 95th birthday. Mohammed, according to the Ijaw leader, has been a bridge builder between the Northern and Southern Nigeria adding that if trusted with the affairs of leadership, Nigeria and her citizens will be united more than ever before. Responding, Mohammed, who congratulated Clark whose life according to him has been marvelous, on the occasion of his birthday said, wisdom, sacrifice, humility and generosity are taught and learned with Edwin who always stands for justice.

 

Our Reporters

