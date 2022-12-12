2023: Bayelsa ICC begins door-to-door campaign for Tinubu/Shettima

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State chapter of the Tinubu-Shettima Independent Campaign Council (ICC) has launched a door-to-door, hamlet-to-hamlet and neighborhood-to-neighborhood (DDHHNN) campaign for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

The State Chairman of the council, Prince Preye Aganaba, said the unique approach was initiated to spread the gospel of Tinubu’s competence, capacity, fitness and experience in all the nooks and crannies of Bayelsa.

Speaking at the weekend when he led members of the state ICC to visit a former Bayelsa Deputy Governor, Werinipre Seibarugu in Yenagoa, Aganaba said the campaign approach would also help to correct misinformation, half truths and outright lies against Tinubu.

He said their findings discovered that persons against Tinubu had not come to know him personally and only depended on lies told them by opposition political leaders.

