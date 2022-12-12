Politics

2023: Bayelsa ICC begins door-to-door campaign for Tinubu/Shettima

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

 

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

 

 

The Bayelsa State chapter of the Tinubu-Shettima Independent Campaign Council (ICC) has launched a door-to-door, hamlet-to-hamlet and neighborhood-to-neighborhood (DDHHNN) campaign for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

 

The State Chairman of the council, Prince Preye Aganaba, said the unique approach was initiated to spread the gospel of Tinubu’s competence, capacity, fitness and experience in all the nooks and crannies of Bayelsa.

 

Speaking at the weekend when he led members of the state ICC to visit a former Bayelsa Deputy Governor, Werinipre Seibarugu in Yenagoa, Aganaba said the campaign approach would also help to correct misinformation, half truths and outright lies against Tinubu.

 

He said their findings discovered that persons against Tinubu had not come to know him personally and only depended on lies told them by opposition political leaders.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Business Interview Politics

‘Tourism will transform lives in Osun communities’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Osun State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr Adebisi Obawale, speaks on Osun State’s tourism vision and masterplan, huge potential, and a public-private partnership (PPP) with Sterling Bank that will transform hundreds of thousands of lives across communities in the state. Excerpts…   Osun, perceived to be an agrarian economy, is in the news […]
Politics

Sanwo-Olu: Standing against gender-based violence

Posted on Author Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu,

FAVOUR EGBUOGU reports on the recent honour bestowed on the Lagos First Lady, Dr. (Mrs.) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu for her advocacy against the menace of rape, defilement and abuse     F or Lagos State First Lady, Dr. (Mrs.) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, Thursday last week was a memorable day as she bagged a special recognition award in […]
Politics

Ondo decides: Shooting in Akure

Posted on Author Reporter

  There have been reports of gunshots being fired at Ijomu in Akure leaving one person injured. However, the police swiftly moved in and took control of the situation.   TRY IT TONIGHT!!! —   Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica