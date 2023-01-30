2023: Be mindful of your utterances against me, Egwu replies Umahi

The senator representing Ebonyi Central Senatorial District, Senator Sam Egwu, has cautioned Governor Dave Umahi to be mindful of his utterances against him. Umahi had, during a rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state, urged Egwu to withdraw from the Ebonyi North senatorial race or be disgraced by his APC rival, Onyekachi Nwebonyi. But Egwu, while flagging off his campaign, said Umahi lacks the competence and moral will to ask him to step down his senatorial ambition.

Egwu said: “How can a governor who contested presidential primaries and failed woefully, thereafter came down to his zone and snatched a senatorial ticket from a woman be calling on another person, from another zone and in a different party to step down.” Egwu advised Governor Umahi to relinquish his senatorial ambition and return the ticket to Princess Ann Agom Eze, who is the rightful owner, to avoid the impending disgrace.

The PDP Senatorial candidate for Ebonyi North zone described Umahi’s decision as not only an imposition of his candidature on his party and the people but a violation of the right of Princess Ann Agom Eze as a woman, using his position as the governor. “Is it not deceitful that the same Governor Umahi who had placed me in a superlative position will turn around to compare me with Nwebonyi? “It’s unheard of to ask a better candidate to step down from his contest for someone not suitable for the respected position of a senator. The unguided utterances by Governor Umahi is a true manifestation of his pang of confusion. I can only advise the people of Ebonyi North zone to ignore him.”

