News

2023: Be mindful of your utterances against me, Egwu replies Umahi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

The senator representing Ebonyi Central Senatorial District, Senator Sam Egwu, has cautioned Governor Dave Umahi to be mindful of his utterances against him. Umahi had, during a rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state, urged Egwu to withdraw from the Ebonyi North senatorial race or be disgraced by his APC rival, Onyekachi Nwebonyi. But Egwu, while flagging off his campaign, said Umahi lacks the competence and moral will to ask him to step down his senatorial ambition.

Egwu said: “How can a governor who contested presidential primaries and failed woefully, thereafter came down to his zone and snatched a senatorial ticket from a woman be calling on another person, from another zone and in a different party to step down.” Egwu advised Governor Umahi to relinquish his senatorial ambition and return the ticket to Princess Ann Agom Eze, who is the rightful owner, to avoid the impending disgrace.

The PDP Senatorial candidate for Ebonyi North zone described Umahi’s decision as not only an imposition of his candidature on his party and the people but a violation of the right of Princess Ann Agom Eze as a woman, using his position as the governor. “Is it not deceitful that the same Governor Umahi who had placed me in a superlative position will turn around to compare me with Nwebonyi? “It’s unheard of to ask a better candidate to step down from his contest for someone not suitable for the respected position of a senator. The unguided utterances by Governor Umahi is a true manifestation of his pang of confusion. I can only advise the people of Ebonyi North zone to ignore him.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Olu of Warri: Missing crown can’t stop coronation – Prince

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah, with agency reports

*Police declare 2 Itsekiri princes wanted Uncle to the Olu of Warri-Designate Prince Yemi Emiko has allayed fears over the coronation of Prince Tsola Emiko on Saturday following the widely reported missing crown. This is as the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Zone 5, Benin, Edo State, declared two sons of the immediate past Olu of […]
News

Fuel scarcity may linger for weeks, says PETROAN Chair

Posted on Author Ajibade Akinola

…as PMS sells for N350 – N400 There are strong indications that despite assurances from top officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Nigerians will have to endure the crippling fuel scarcity for at least three more weeks, as vessels bringing the product are not enough to meet the needs of the country, marketers […]
News

2023: Tinubu meets business leaders in Lagos, presents economic blueprint

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Sanwo-Olu To Private Sector: Only Tinubu among contenders has magic wand to turn challenges to opportunities Business leaders, investors and captains of industry across various sectors now have a glimpse into the economic agenda of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Tinubu and his team, yesterday, shared details of his […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica