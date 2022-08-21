2023: Be more prayerful, new diocesan bishop advises Christians

As preparations for 2023 General Elections heightens, the second Bishop of Ibadan North Anglican Diocese, Right Reverend Williams Aladekugbe, has advised Christians to be sensitive and more prayerful as they hand the affairs of the nation to God.

Urging Christians at all levels to eschew acrimony and care for one another even for those outside the faith as doing so will tell on the peace and progress of the country, he added that

there should be harmony always in church as stated in the Bible.

The newly enthroned Ibadan North Anglican Diocese who gave the charge during his inaugural sermon, at the Cathedral of St Peter’s Aremo, Ibadan, Oyo State, added that disunity cannot make the gospel be truly preached, but it will make Christianity a subject of mockery.

“The lack of unity even in the churches could hinder progress and development.

We should delight in each other with mutual endowments, and we should promote each other’s welfare; if we have separate interests the consequences will be very bad.

“Also, without brotherly love, there will not be peace in the family, the Church and the society at large. Let us come together, remember our first love, let’s make our diocese one where everybody will be somebody,” he stated.

The bishop also pledged transparency, accountability, truthfulness, partnership, willingness to evangelise and cordial relationship between him and the entire diocese.

He stated: “I promised never to disappoint God and let the people down.

However, I’m not a saint, so please pray for me that our ministry will please God and the Church. I need everybody’s full support to win more souls for Christ.

“We should see to it that our youths are given prominent places in the diocese and beyond. It’s going to be an era of transformation, friendship, development and monumental breakthroughs for the diocese.”

