Faith

2023: Be more prayerful, new diocesan bishop advises Christians

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

As preparations for 2023 General Elections heightens, the second Bishop of Ibadan North Anglican Diocese, Right Reverend Williams Aladekugbe, has advised Christians to be sensitive and more prayerful as they hand the affairs of the nation to God.

Urging Christians at all levels to eschew acrimony and care for one another even for those outside the faith as doing so will tell on the peace and progress of the country, he added that

there should be harmony always in church as stated in the Bible.

The newly enthroned Ibadan North Anglican Diocese who gave the charge during his inaugural sermon, at the Cathedral of St Peter’s Aremo, Ibadan, Oyo State, added that disunity cannot make the gospel be truly preached, but it will make Christianity a subject of mockery.

“The lack of unity even in the churches could hinder progress and development.

We should delight in each other with mutual endowments, and we should promote each other’s welfare; if we have separate interests the consequences will be very bad.

“Also, without brotherly love, there will not be peace in the family, the Church and the society at large. Let us come together, remember our first love, let’s make our diocese one where everybody will be somebody,” he stated.

The bishop also pledged transparency, accountability, truthfulness, partnership, willingness to evangelise and cordial relationship between him and the entire diocese.

He stated: “I promised never to disappoint God and let the people down.

However, I’m not a saint, so please pray for me that our ministry will please God and the Church. I need everybody’s full support to win more souls for Christ.

“We should see to it that our youths are given prominent places in the diocese and beyond. It’s going to be an era of transformation, friendship, development and monumental breakthroughs for the diocese.”

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles

The founder of Lighthouse Church, Dr. Shola Adeoye
Faith

Shocking: Pastors entertain guest ministers with beautiful ladies

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The founder of Lighthouse Church, Dr. Shola Adeoye, has alleged that some pastors entertain their guest ministers with beautiful ladies after ministering in their churches.   Dr. Adeoye who is a US-based Nigerian pastor made the shocking allegations on Instagram, adding that some pastors entertain guest ministers by giving them beautiful women after they are […]
Faith

We’re all fake ‘Excellencies’, says Gov Diri

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

…confesses God is one, only Excellency The embattled Governor of Bayelsa State, Duoye Diri, made a surprise appearance at the just concluded Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Church’s crusade, where he handed over his fate as the state’s Governor to Almighty God, ahead of the renewed legal battle regarding his election, his opponent instituted, at the […]
Faith

If you miss heaven who will you blame?

Posted on Author Pastor Lazarus Muoka

H eaven is a prepared place for prepared and sanctified people, the final resting and abode the saints. Our Lord Jesus Christ made it clear in John 14:1-3, saying, Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica