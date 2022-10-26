2023: Be wary of opposition billboards, Obaseki warns

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has allegedly warned billboard owners in the state not to accept any campaign billboards from the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) and other parties. A member of the billboards association in the state, Ibrahim Momoh, who made the allegation yesterday in Benin City, said the governor even threatened that anybody who violates such an order would lose his/her board. But reacting to the allegation yesterday, Edo State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Mr. Chris Nekhihare, said the state government has paid for billboards in advance, knowingelectionsarecoming. Whenaskedif hisexplanation suggests no more space for other parties to erect their campaign billboards, Nekhihare said all he knows is that the state government paid for many billboard spaces in advance because it knows election is coming. Also when contacted, State Director, Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), Abdul Hakeem Tiamiyu, said he had the same complaints from billboard owners on the matter.

