2023: Bello banks on Kogi template to rescue Nigeria

FELIX NWANERI reports on the next political move by the governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, and how he intends to leverage on achievements of his administration to offer hope to Nigerians if elected as the next president

Tehere is no doubt that the Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has been able to navigate the murky waters of politics, weathering the storm associated with the power game, and in most cases, has emerged unscathed. Bello shot to political limelight in 2015, when he became the governor of the Confluence State by fate. He made history as the first person from a minority ethnic group of the state to occupy the historic Lugard House.

He is Ebira of Kogi Central Senatorial District. Before then, the Igala people of Kogi East Senatorial Zone have had enough of power, having ruled the state since it was created in 1991. Bello was re-elected during the November 16, 2019 governorship election in the state. However, Bello was yet to mark the first year of his second term, when calls started coming from political circles to join the race for the 2023 presidency.

Some political pressure groups even went ahead to flood the streets of major cities across the country and the social media with the governor’s presidential campaign posters. The posters with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) logo and colours, had messages such as: “All Progressives Congress Continual of Good Governance. Vote for Governor Yahaya Bello as President, Federal Republic of Nigeria.” However, like other presidential hopefuls, who were yet to publicly declare their aspirations then, Bello quickly distanced himself from the campaign posters.

In a statement then by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, the governor said he has no prior knowledge of the purported materials, adding that he had no links with the group or individuals behind them. The picture, however, became clear, when members of the Kogi State House of Assembly called on the governor to join the 2023 presidential race.

The lawmakers, in a motion moved on behalf of all the members by the Majority Leader of the House, Hassan Abdullahi, predicated their call on the “sterling performance” of the governor since he assumed office in 2016. Many had thought that the move to draft Governor Bello into the presidential race was a dummy by its arrowheads to test the political waters ahead of the 2023 general election and make him relevant in the scheme of things, but succeeding developments in the polity showed that the campaigners meant business.

While the call for Bello to join the presidential race mounted, the governor, at the same time, warmed himself into the hearts of most Nigerians, particularly youths, given his governance style and response to national issues. Against this backdrop, he had no option than to heed the call for him to join the presidential race. This informed his formal declaration on April 2, at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

No doubt, Bello used the occasion of his official declaration for the 2023 presidency to reel out his programmes as contained in his “Hope 2023” message to Nigerians, he however seized the opportunity of the Second Annual GYB Seminar for Nigeria’s Political, News editors and Crime correspondents, to elucidate on how he intends to leverage on the policies and achievements of his administration in Kogi State in running affairs of the country.

Bello, who took time to answer questions posed to him by participants at the two-day event on issues of governance in Kogi State, the state of the nation and his presidential ambition, was unequivocal on why he joined the presidential race. “I am contesting the 2023 presidential election just for one reason – to give hope to Nigerians,” he declared. On what he would do differently to tackle insecurity currently plaguing almost every part of the country if elected as president, Bello said he will not only rely on the “Kogi formula” that has restored peace to Confluence State, but will lead the battle as the commanderin- chief.

His words: “I will start from where I am in Kogi State so as to look into where I want to be or what we should expect when I become the commander-inchief. You will recall that Kogi State used to be the crisis capital of this country before our administration came on board. But today, the reverse is the case. One of the key elements of this widely talked-about achievement was that I refused to politicize the security of the state.

“As the chief security officer of Kogi State, I ensured that I brought the rate of crime down more than it was before in my state. As the next commander-in-chief by the special grace of God, I will ensure that all heads of the various security agencies sit up and do their jobs. I will not tolerate any lackadaisical attitude or passing the buck to the centre.

I will ensure that the various units are strengthened, so that they can take responsibility for whatever happens in their states. “As the Commander-in- Chief, I will give responsibility. If I give you a task, I will monitor you and supervise you.

I will give you credit when you perform and at the same time, I will punish you if you don’t do your job. In Kogi State, I ensured that every citizen is a law enforcement agency of themselves. They are intelligence agencies unto themselves. “The police, the army and all other law enforcement agencies you see in Kogi State are not manufactured or imported. We didn’t import from them outside to come and secure Kogi State.

They are still the same Nigerian Police, the same Nigeria Army, the same Nigerian Navy, the same Department of State Security and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps. “But because we as a people have chosen to live in a peaceful environment; because we as a government opened our books, we made sure that we brought the government to the people, they own it, so they decided to protect the government and secure themselves.

That is why for any crime that takes place in Kogi State, in less than 24 hours, we don’t just detect it, we make sure that we bring those behind it to justice.” Bello, who said that he will leverage on his governance style that ensures inclusiveness of all sections of kogi State to stabilize the polity at the national level, noted: “It will interest you to know that in Kogi State, when the state cabinet is sitting, those who belong to the same group, religion or language do not sit together. If a particular person is from East Senatorial District and the other is also from the same zone, we ensure they will never sit close to each other, even if they are practicing the same religion, they must not sit together.

“Our sitting arrangement in the cabinet is mixed, that is where it starts from. We ensure that whatever touches one, touches all, whether good or otherwise. We solidarize and sympathise with one another, we are the ones citizens of Kogi State are looking up to, how we conduct ourselves from the seat of power matters a lot and that is how it trickles down to the grassroots.

“We ensure that even those who are said not to be from the state originally are part and parcel of the traditional council process. If you are an Igbo man, Yoruba man, the so-called non-indigenes, or a Fulani man, everybody is represented in my government and in the traditional councils as well as any form of organisation or association in Kogi State.

“I also ensure there is an equitable distribution and utilization of resources that are available to us in Kogi State. You can never see any senatorial district or local government in Kogi State that has more than the other in terms of infrastructure. We ensure balancing in our decision-making, starting from budgetary provisions to execution. “Even in the civil service, we discovered that a particular local government is loaded with permanent secretaries, while some have very little or none. We ensured that we balanced it, and now, it is evenly distributed among the local governments and state constituencies and nobody has an issue with that.

“We ensure that once you are appointed, you do your job, and if you don’t, you have to be replaced. A replacement will come from where the original person was appointed from. That is how we ensure balancing, and of course, that is the culture today in Kogi State.” The governor equally spoke on he has so far ran the economy of Kogi State.

He particularly explained how was able to reduce the debt burden of the state, saying the magic wand was prudent management of resources. According to him, “what we did on coming on board was to ensure that we reduced or eliminated wastage as well as ensured that we work with the essentials and ensure that the resources are judiciously utilized.”

He promised to replicate this at the centre if elected as president. “I want to assure you that if Nigeria’s resources are judiciously utilized, we don’t have business in borrowing. If we look inward and we ensure we utilize our own resources financially, materially, humanly and deploy technology to curtail wastages, then our resources will be enough to take care of our needs,” he said.

