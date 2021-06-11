2023: Benue APC crisis deepens as factional group expels Akume’s loyalists

The crisis rocking the Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday assumed a disturbing dimension as a factional group of the party in the area expelled two of its staunch members, including a former Chairman of the local government area, Mrs. Beckie Orpin and Hon. Abua Simon Yajir.

The expelled members were virile loyalists of for-mer governor of the state and incumbent Minister of Special Duties and Inter- governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume. Other members that were also sent packing included Hon. Dennis Golozo, Hon. Peter Akumbur and Hon. Terfa Iorgilim.

The duo were given marching orders from the APC over what the local government party chapter described as “gross abuse of the party’s constitution, destabilising party organs and masterminding party crisis”. According to the party’s Public Relations Officer in the area, Mr. Terfa Ahambe, in a statement, their expulsion was duly “signed by two-third of the Gboko Local Government APC executive after the duo failed to appear before the Gboko APC disciplinary committee set to investigate their unwholesome acts as required by the APC party constitution in Article 21 (A)(1)(I)(ii)(vi)(ix)(xi) 2014, as amended”.

The party urged the culprits to move to its secretariat to collect their letters of expulsion and henceforth stop parading themselves as members of the party and also hand over all properties belonging to the party at the Gboko Local Government APC Secretariat with immediate effect. But the State Working Committee (SWC) of the party in a statement through the Caretaker State Publicity Secretary, Mr. James Ornguga, picked holes in the purported suspension.

