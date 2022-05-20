2023: Benue for you, APC chair assures Amaechi

Benue State All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman Austin Agada yesterday assured the immediate past Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, of the state delegates’ support during the presidential primary. Agada made the promise at an interactive session organized for the delegates with Amaechi in Makurdi. He said: “We have heard from you, we want to tell you that even before you came, we know you. We want to appreciate your kind gesture to the Benue people in a very special way for supporting our sons.

“I want you to know that the Benue people love you so much and it is important you know this fact because while in your travails in Rivers State as Governor, it was as if it was happening to us here in Benue. “Benue people ordinarily like a bold person, a fighter, someone that has what it takes to bring a new dimension as far as leadership is concerned. “So, you are an attraction to the Benue people and that supports the fact that while you were in those travails, you fought for justice for Nigerians.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...